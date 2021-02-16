[Special Thanks to Gene Achziger]
They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.
Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.
And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.
Elections will be held:
- Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021
- General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021
King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.
And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/
Below are the seats up for election, including who the current incumbents are:
King County Council
516 Third Ave, Room 1200
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 477-1000
Email: [email protected]
- Four-year terms
- Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $163,394
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove
Port of Seattle
2711 Alaskan Way
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 787-3000
portseattle.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins
- Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman
- Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck
Highline School District
15675 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 631-3000
highlineschools.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Highline School Board District 2: Angelica Alvarez
- Highline School Board District 3: Joe Van
Federal Way School District
Educational Service Center (ESC)
33330 8th Ave S
Federal Way, WA, 98003
(253) 945-2000
fwps.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Federal Way School Board District 1: Geoffery McAnalloy
- Federal Way School Board District 4: Trudy Davis
South King Fire and Rescue
31617 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
(253) 852-2121
southkingfire.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- South King Fire and Rescue Position 2: Bill Fuller
- South King Fire and Rescue Position 3: John Rickert
- South King Fire and Rescue Position 5: David A. Berger (two-year term)
City of Des Moines
21630 11th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 870-6519
desmoineswa.gov
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Generally, on the second and fourth Thursdays
- Compensation: $250 per meeting
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Des Moines City Council Position 1: Matt Pina
- Des Moines City Council Position 3: Luisa Bangs
- Des Moines City Council Position 5: Traci Buxton
- Des Moines City Council Position 7: Matt Mahoney
Lakehaven Water and Sewer District
31627 1st Ave S.
Federal Way, WA 98003
(253) 941-1516
lakehaven.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 3: Peter Sanchez
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 4: Laura Belvin
- Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 5: Ron Nowicki
Highline Water District
23828 30th Ave S.
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-0375
highlinewater.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Highline Water District Position 3
- Kathleen Quong-Vermeire
- Highline Water District Position 5
- Vince Koester
King County Water District 54
922 S 219th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 878-7210
kcwd54.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Water District 54 Position 3: Jim Langston
Midway Sewer District
3030 S 240th Street
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-4960
midwaysewer.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson
- Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon
Southwest Suburban Sewer District
17840 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.
Burien, WA 98148-1706
(206) 244-9575
swssd.org
- Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Southwest Suburban Sewer District Position 3: Susan (Suzy) Genzale
Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District (Mount Rainier Pool)
22015 Marine View Drive S., Suite 2B
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 429-3852
mtrainierpool.com
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Third Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District Position 1: Joe Dusenbury
- Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District Position 2: Eric Kasnick
- Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District Position 4: Shane Stender (four-year term)
