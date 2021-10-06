7Stories – a storytelling program featuring locals telling true stories – was SO popular that it had a standing room only crowd its first night…before COVID shut everything down.

But it’s coming back, and locals are being sought to come in and tell a true story relating to a theme, the first of which will be “Uncharted Territory,” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

For more info, or to sign up, please visit http://burienculturehub.com/7stories

This event is a night of storytelling to celebrate our communities’ rich cultural heritage. Stories tell us more about our friends and neighbors. Each 7 Stories evening will have a theme, and storytellers will be chosen in advance to tell real stories from real life experiences, not fables or fiction. These life stories may be mesmerizing, raw, powerful, or humorous. This is not theater, but true life stories told by friends, acquaintances, and strangers. Storytellers are encouraged to use the language they feel most comfortable with.* Stories will be memorized and told from the heart. The hosts for the evening will introduce each story with a short bio of the teller. There will be an intermission after the 4th speaker, with free tea, coffee, and cookies.



“It’s a very relaxed event…all that is necessary is that it’s a true story, and is relevant to the theme of “unchartered territory,” organizers said. “Themes are interpreted creatively, that’s the fun of it.”

This first return event will be a hybrid – each of the 7 storytellers can invite 3 people (7 storytellers x 3 = 21 masked, socially distanced people in the museum) and the night of stories will be streamed live and then also be available on the 7stories YouTube channel.

7Stories hopes to be totally live by November.

Here are the dates and themes:

WHAT: 7Stories, an evening of local storytelling

THEME: “Uncharted Territory”

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Live Reading at Highline Heritage Museum, live streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page and on YouTube after event

DATES/THEMES

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 (4th Friday): Uncharted Territory Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 (3rd Friday): Plan B Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 (3rd Friday): If Only I’d Listened



