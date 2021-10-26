By Nicholas Johnson

Des Moines city councilmember Anthony Martinelli was released Tuesday morning (Oct. 26, 2021) from the SCORE South Correctional Regional Jail in Des Moines after posting bond, according to jail records.

Martinelli, who was arrested and booked into the jail Friday afternoon (Oct. 22, 2021), was arraigned Monday in Des Moines Municipal Court on six domestic violence-related charges including harassment, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault stemming from three incidents dating to December 2020.

Martinelli’s bail was set at $15,000 during Monday’s court hearing, said Bonnie Wilkins, the city’s communications director. Martinelli’s next court date, a pre-trial hearing, is set for Dec. 2, Wilkins said.

When reached by phone Tuesday for comment, Martinelli deferred to his attorney, Gina Buskirk of Puget Law Group.

“I certainly have some things that I would like to say about it,” Martinelli said.

Buskirk did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

After Martinelli’s arrest Friday, Des Moines Mayor Matt Pina released a statement in which he called for Martinelli’s resignation, saying on behalf of the city council that “we do not condone this type of behavior.”

Read our previous coverage here .

Nicholas Johnson (he/him) is an award-winning writer, editor and photographer who grew up in Boulevard Park, graduated from Highline High School and studied journalism at Western Washington University. Send news tips, story ideas and positive vibes to [email protected].com.