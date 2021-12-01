SPONSORED :

REMINDER : All are invited to the annual Kennedy Catholic High School Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Please join your Kennedy Catholic High School neighbors as they present their annual Arts and Crafts Fair at their Burien campus gym/cafeteria.

Enjoy holiday music, raffles and delicious lunch options.

Shop from nearly 70 high quality vendors and artists presenting unique and one-of-a-kind items, a legendary Bake Sale and more.

A community tradition for over 30 years, the Kennedy Arts & Crafts Fair is a must for holiday shopping.

This festive event is not to be missed!

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S. 140th Street: