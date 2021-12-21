Recology will collect unflocked, undecorated, natural trees in lengths up to 4 feet from Des Moines customers during the first two weeks of January.

Customers who subscribe to food/yard waste collection service may place trees out for collection on their regularly scheduled food/yard waste collection day, the company said.

This offer is valid during the first two full weeks in January (Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 14-18) at no additional charge.

Flocked trees are not accepted in compost collection because flocking contains non-compostable materials including adhesives, flame retardant, or additives. Flocked trees may be disposed as garbage for an additional fee.

Residential customers who do not subscribe to food/yard waste service may schedule collection of properly prepared trees during the first two full weeks in January (January 6-10 and January 14-18) at no additional charge.

Contact Customer Service at 206.762.4900 or at [email protected] by Friday, January 3, 2022 to schedule a tree collection.