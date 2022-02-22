SAVE THE DATE : Puget Soundkeeper Alliance (Soundkeeper), which monitors creeks in South King County, and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has a community garden at Mary Gay Park, will be hosting a neighborhood clean-up and picnic* at Mary Gay Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7 at Mary Gay Park, located on the corner of S. 233rd and 16th Ave S. in Des Moines (map below).

This event will feature a clean-up of the park and surrounding area, tours of the community garden at the park, recipes from around the world shared by IRC clients, and water quality demonstrations with youth from Soundkeeper’s Lost Urban Creeks Project.

Clean-up supplies (gloves, trash pickers and bags) will be provided by Soundkeeper.

*NOTE: In this time of COVID, organizers ask people to bring their own food to the picnic but there will be some international foods to sample. Please join us!

For more info, contact [email protected] or [email protected]