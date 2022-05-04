SPONSORED :

What’s Up Des Moines?

Winston Auto – Davey

Davey has been in Des Moines for 22 years! He has enjoyed working with local customers and he maintains relationships with second and even third generation families. He is valued by his clients for not only his expertise, but his integrity and open communication. Davey has made an impact on not only his customers, but the surrounding community, and especially kids! With 5 kids himself, he has a special place in his heart for kids. For instance, he has been known to give local students a free oil change if they achieve a 3.5 and above GPA.

“We appreciate his tremendous generosity and purposeful commitment toward the local youth, residents, and other local businesses in Des Moines.”

With an affluent business and just a small team of just 2, Davey is currently looking to hire on another experienced mechanic.

Please reach him at his shop at 206-870-8187 for more details.

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant – Joel

Joel has owned Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant on Marine View Drive for 11 years now. Joined by his brother Sal and two others, they provide a variety of fresh, authentic, Mexican food and excellent customer service. The Arturo’s Burrito, Polla a la Crema, Mixed Fajitas, and the Pork Carnitas are just a few of their fan favorites. When you visit, you are guaranteed a flavorful, authentic meal and top-notch hospitality! Arturo’s has a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere; stop by for food or their daily happy hour from 3 – 6 p.m.

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 22204 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198. They offer to go food options as well, just call 206-824-1155.

“Thank you, Joel, and team, for the excellent service and delicious food you bring to this community.”

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…