Seattle Southside Chamber President- Annie McGrath

We had the pleasure of meeting with and getting to know the new Seattle Southside Chamber President, Annie McGrath!

Annie spent the last seven years as the Executive Director of the Washington Brewers Guild, representing Washington’s 425 small and independent craft breweries. Prior to the WA Brewers Guild, she worked as a government affairs consultant, lobbying for a variety of business and community interests at the state, federal, and local level.

Annie is passionate about connecting small businesses with resources, support and providing networking opportunities. She is particularly inspired by the diversity of the community and is eager to partner with and advocate for the surrounding businesses. We are so excited to be able to learn from Annie and her team!

Thank you Annie for choosing Des Moines and Southside Chamber of Commerce as your next chapter!

Village Frame and Gallery – Adrian VanderHoeven

Meet Adrian! Adrian has owned his business here in Des Moines for over 8 years.

They offer the widest selection of moldings, mats, and art anywhere in Western Washington. Adrian is a gifted watercolorist with a focus on impressionistic and contemporary art.

Stop by to have Adrian help you design the perfect framing combination for your photography, art, mirror, certificate, or memorabilia. He will help you turn your vision into a reality!

Thank you, Adrian for choosing Des Moines and sharing your amazing talents with us! He is located at 22507 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198.

Furniture’s Friend – Scott Lindsay

Scott has had his business here in Des Moines for 27 years! Scott offers furniture/antique refinishing, repair, and restoration. Stop in to visit and expect nothing less than great, professional service; Scott will restore your piece to look as good as new!

Thank you to Scott for choosing Des Moines and thanks for the wonderful services that you have offered our community all these years!

Furniture’s Friend is located at 22511 7th Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

