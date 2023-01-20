Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open Houses in Burien this weekend.

Stunning COMPLETELY RENOVATED Gregory Heights rambler is ready to move in:

Home lives BRAND NEW with designer finishing touches throughout. Fully Permitted!!! Highlights include: Beautiful NEW kitchen with NEW quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, tile backsplash and SS appliances. NEW Primary bedroom with NEW ensuite. Other NEW interior features include: NEW luxury floors, doors, windows, sheetrock, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, heating, A/C & water heater. Exterior features include: NEW siding, roof, insulation, Trex deck, insulated garage door, walkways, & landscaping. Too many features to list! Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, SeaTac airport, parks, shopping and restaurants. Come see for yourself!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

15911 20th Avenue SW Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $619,400

MLS Number: 2027345

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year built: 1952

Approx. House SqFt: 1,025 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,325 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

