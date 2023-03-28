Why is a Power of Attorney important?

A Power of Attorney is an incredibly important piece of your Estate Planning efforts.

Your Power of Attorney allows you to appoint another person, known as an “agent,” to act in your place. The Power of Attorney doesn’t come into play until the principal can no longer make their own decisions or is legally incapacitated. This can be either physical or mental.

If it is physical, the principal may be in a coma.

If it is mental, the principal is suffering from some sort of mental illness that has taken away their rationality or the person is legally insane.

Power of Attorneys can be helpful to older people and others who want to choose a trusted person to act when they cannot.

Below are the most common Power of Attorneys that are prepared:

Durable Power of Attorney : allows you to appoint an agent that can take any legal action yourself may take.

: allows you to appoint an agent that can take any legal action yourself may take. Financial Power of Attorney : allows you to designate another person to act as their agent and handle their financial affairs such as making decisions about finances and property.

: allows you to designate another person to act as their agent and handle their financial affairs such as making decisions about finances and property. Medical Power of Attorney: Allows you to appoint someone to make important decisions about your medical care. These decisions could be about treatment options, medication, surgery, end-of-life care, and more.

Choosing a person you trust to be appointed as your Power of Attorney is equally important. Here at Dal Law Firm, Attorney Darcel Lobo will be able to assist and guide you through the entire process.

Please give us a call today at (206) 408-8158 or text us for a consultation. We look forward to helping you with your Power of Attorney needs.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810 http://www.dallawfirm.com

https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].