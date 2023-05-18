Des Moines Police are investigating a felony harassment incident at Mt. Rainier High School that happened on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.

Police say that at about 2:29 p.m. on Thursday, 911 callers advised that an adult male was on campus at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines.

It was reported that the male had pulled out a firearm and knife and brandished them towards students and teachers.

Officers arrived on scene at about 2:31 p.m. and located the suspect, who was detained without incident.

The firearm was then discovered to be BB gun, although police say that it did appear to be a realistic Beretta pistol.

Officers established probable cause, and the 24-year-old, non-student suspect was taken into custody.

He will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of Felony Harassment.

No students, teachers or other school employees were reportedly injured during this incident.