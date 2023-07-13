The deadline for businesses affected by the recent “boil water” advisory in King County Water District #54 have until July 31, 2023 to apply for up to $5,000 from the City of Des Moines.

The city announced this week that applications will close on July 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

As we previously reported, due to an E. coli scare, the Water District issued a “boil water” advisory on June 17, and it took a full week before it was lifted. This caused just about every business that uses water for its services/products, including restaurants, bars and more to close and lose revenue.

At the time, KCWD #54 said that a routine test came back positive for E. coli, but subsequent re-tests came back coliform present, E. coli absent. Testing was slowed down due to a holiday also. But these bacteria can make humans sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

The map below shows the impacted area, which includes: South of S. 213th street, north of S. 230th street and west of 13th Ave South:

Here’s more from the city:

“The City of Des Moines is committed to the health and wellness of our residents, businesses and visitors to our town. This is especially the case when we encounter hardships.

“Recently, Water District #54, a special purpose district, suffered a catastrophic event as E-coli bacteria was found to have contaminated Water District #54’s water supply. Residents located in Water District #54’s area were told to boil water until further notice and businesses were shut down by the King County Health Department.

“When emergency events occur in the City, we try to do everything in our power to assist our businesses and our local economy. This was demonstrated recently by the City’s response to COVID when we distributed more than $500,000 to local businesses through our GRO program, injected $160,000 into the local economy and provided 8,000 meals to our community members, utilizing 25 different local businesses, with our Emergency Assistance Takeout for Seniors Program (E.A.T.S.) and helping businesses and residents recently impacted by a vandalism spree in the Downtown Marina District through our Downtown Storefront Restoration Project. Additionally, 125,000 was allocated to ANEW who provides workforce apprenticeship programs that will lead to family wage careers. Supporting personal, professional and regional growth for those in our community.

“We believe we have a critical responsibility to support our businesses and local economy and employees. While the City is not responsible for the water contamination, we will not idly stand by and do nothing. Therefore, we have initiated the Emergency Economic Relief Fund and Employee Support Grant. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds will be allocated for this program, allowing each awarded applicant to receive up to $5,000. We welcome businesses who have been impacted by this incident to apply for the funds on behalf of their business and in turn, we encourage them to allocate the financial support to their employees who were unable to work during those days.

“Your business may be eligible if you meet all of the following conditions:

Have a permanent physical storefront or business location within the downtown Water District 54 (see map below) The business must have suffered a negative economic impact by Water District #54’s emergency water notice issued Sunday June 18, 2023. Have an active and current Des Moines business license. Be current on all City business taxes. Be willing to provide a w-9 form for business.

“Note: These funds are not intended to supplant insurance funds and shall be applied only to losses not covered by insurance.

“PROCESS:

“Step 1. Fully complete the online application form . “Step 2. Provide a brief summary as to how your business was impacted. “Step 3. Applicants must provide proof of current City of Des Moines Business License. “Step 4. Applications will be reviewed upon receipt and funds will be distributed directly to businesses.



“Note: The intention of this grant program is to ensure maximum support to employees.”

“Please reach out to Rochelle Caton with any questions 206-870-6514 or [email protected].”