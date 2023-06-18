As advised by the Department of Health, King County Water District #54 (KWCD) on Saturday, June 17, 2023 issued a ‘Boil Water Advisory’ for the City of Des Moines, WA.

A recent routine test came back positive for E. coli, but subsequent re-tests came back coliform present, E. coli absent.

KCWD #54 said it has commenced chlorination on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and will “continue as necessary.”

“We are committed to the health and safety of our residents,” KCWD said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation should be boiled. Boiling kills bacteria and other organism in the water”

Residents are also advised to contact the District office at (206) 878-7210 for more information.

The map below shows KWCD boundaries: