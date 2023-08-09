By Alia Sinclair

Since July, BAT Theatre has been performing “Good Morning, Bill,” a family-friendly comedy adapted by director Rachel Rene to 1980s Seattle from its original setting of 1920s England.

The play follows the love-struck Bill Paradene (Rex Waters) who is trying to disentangle himself from his current girlfriend, Lottie (Madison McVeigh), and profess his love for the formal and aloof Dr. Sally Smith (Karin Rogers). Bill’s uncle, Sir Hugo Drake, (Anthony Floyd) has plans of his own, and comedic complications arise as love tries to find its way through the foibles of the human heart.

The Aug. 6 show in Burien Town Square Park found dozens of audience members happily spread out over the lawn basking in the perfect evening weather and munching on their choice of dinner, ready to enjoy the show.

Though outdoor shows have their share of distractions (cars, planes, disruptive passersby) every actor remained unfazed and in character throughout the play.

Though the play began a tad slow, it was bolstered by the energy Jalyn Green brought to his portrayal of Lord Tidmouth in the opening scene. Tidmouth is the comic relief of the show, being Bill’s rabble-rousing friend from long ago and an even match for McVeigh’s slovenly Lottie.

Waters’ portrayal of Bill Paradene often lacked conviction, causing several pivotal moments to fall flat. Floyd struggled similarly in his portrayal of Bill’s uncle, both actors lacking the energy to really sell the truth of the moment.

Comparatively, Rogers had no such issue, bringing her characteristic energetic authenticity to her role as Dr. Sally Smith. Rogers elevated every scene she was in and was able to carry Waters’ lack of energy in their scenes together and stick the landing.

“Good Morning, Bill” was originally adapted from the Hungarian play “Doktor Juci Szabo” by British author P.G. Wodehouse in 1927. Rene’s further adaptation to 1989 Seattle, while intriguing on the surface, didn’t quite work. Many of the major themes and circumstances of the story simply don’t translate to modernity, leaving the audience at times feeling confused and uncomfortable rather than delightfully taken by surprise.

At its heart, “Good Morning, Bill” is simply a fun, feel-good romp, and an incredibly pleasant way to spend an afternoon in the sun.

Final Performances Coming Up

“Good Morning, Bill” will run twice more in South King County Parks:

Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.: Covington at Covington Community Park & Soccer Field, 17649 SE 240th St, Covington, WA 98042.

Covington at Covington Community Park & Soccer Field, 17649 SE 240th St, Covington, WA 98042. Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m.: Des Moines at Des Moines Beach Park (in the meadow), 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198.

All park shows are FREE – no tickets required!

Photos

Below are photos of the play, courtesy Jim Barnia:

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word, and is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic magazine for creatives.