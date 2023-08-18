SPONSORED :

BAT Theatre’s “Good Morning, Bill” 2023 finalé will be performed for FREE outdoors this Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, starting at 5 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park (map below).

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes and are sponsored by the cities of Burien, Covington, Des Moines, Federal Way, Normandy Park, and SeaTac, with special thanks to Kennedy Catholic High School and the Highline School District.

Support local eateries by making this a dinner and a show. Bring takeout to the performance, or dine out before or after.

Directed by Rachel Rene.

New this year in Des Moines:

Adults, teens, and kids are invited to join in playing free Theater Games in Des Moines Beach Park on Sunday, Aug. 20 from about 4 to 4:45 p.m. before BAT’s 5 p.m. performance. These are fun, low-stress games, with no acting experience needed.

The Story:

While on vacation in Seattle, Bill falls for the aloof Dr. Sally Smith. After Bill returns to Mount Vernon, he longs for Sally. Comedic complications arise when Bill’s uncle misunderstands, hatching a plan to bring his nephew together with the wrong woman. Rachel Rene’s adaptation updates and moves the comedy from 1920s England to 1989 Seattle and Mount Vernon. Family-friendly comedy.

The Cast:

Lord Tidmouth : Jalyn Green

Lottie : Madison McVeigh

: Madison McVeigh Marie, the Maid : Rachel Rene

: Rachel Rene Bill Paradene : Rex Waters

: Rex Waters Sally Smith, M.D. : Karin Rogers

: Karin Rogers Sir Hugo Drake: Anthony Floyd

All park shows are FREE – no tickets required!

Read our review of this production here.

More info on “Good Morning, Bill” is here.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park (in the meadow), 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected] .