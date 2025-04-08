City of Des Moines officials have issued updates on two ongoing infrastructure projects near Des Moines Memorial Drive, addressing community concerns about delays, site activity, and environmental compliance.

The Des Moines Memorial Drive (DMMD) Stormwater Project, led by contractor Reed Inc., has been on hold due to weather conditions.

Crews have been using the location for staging since late 2023, and final paving is expected to resume next week, weather permitting.

Additionally, Tucci Inc., working under the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is using the same area to stage construction equipment and materials for the SR 509 Completion Project. The company has been authorized to conduct nighttime work as part of WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve highway access in South King County.

City staff also addressed questions raised online about the condition of the work site. Officials confirmed that the area is in compliance with environmental regulations, including proper stormwater controls such as silt fences.

“We’ve checked the site and confirmed that stormwater measures (like silt fences) are in place and everything meets environmental standards,” the city said in a statement. “The yard stores materials from both projects, including brick, asphalt debris, and construction equipment.”

“Thank you for your patience as we work on these important projects,” officials added.

For inquiries about the DMMD stormwater project, residents can reach Slevin at mslevin@desmoineswa.gov.

Residents with questions about the SR 509 project are encouraged to contact WSDOT directly at (206) 225-0674 or sr509construction@wsdot.wa.gov.

Photos courtesy City of Des Moines.

