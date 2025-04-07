Nighttime lane and ramp closures on SR 509 and SR 516, as well as local road closures in the Des Moines, SeaTac, Burien and Kent area will continue through the morning of Saturday, April 12, 2025, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The lane and ramp closures on SR 516 will allow crews to perform electrical work and the ramp closures on SR 509 will allow crews to install concrete barriers and stripe the roadway.

The local road closures will allow crews to perform electrical work.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

SR 509 ramp closure information

Monday, April 7 through the morning of Saturday, April 12:

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – The on-ramp to northbound SR 509 from eastbound South 188th Street will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The on-ramp to northbound SR 509 from westbound South 188th Street will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 516 Lane Closure Information

Monday, April 7 through the morning of Tuesday, April 8:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of westbound SR 516 will close overnight between Military Road South and SR 99.

Monday, April 7 through the morning of Friday, April 11:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of eastbound SR 516 will close nightly between Military Road South and SR 99.

SR 516 Ramp Closure Information

Monday, April 7 through the morning of Friday, April 11:

9:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The off-ramp from northbound I-5 to SR 516 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SR 516 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

Local road closures

Monday, April 7 through the morning of Friday, April 11:

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The intersection of Military Road South and Veterans Drive in Kent will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 509 Completion Project information

The SR 509 Completion Project builds 3 miles of new tolled highway between I-5 and South 188th Street near the south end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The new highway will be completed in stages. The portion between I-5 and 24th Avenue South is scheduled to open in summer 2025 along with the new Veterans Drive tunnel at the SR 516 interchange. The final stage builds the remaining 2 miles of the expressway between 24th Avenue South and South 188th Street.

The entire project is planned for completion by 2029.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 509 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County. Together, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.