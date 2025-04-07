The Friends of Saltwater State Park will host a community Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26, 2025, offering a day of outdoor activities aimed at environmental education and appreciation of nature.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saltwater State Park (map below), and includes live marine animal exhibits, educational talks about native and invasive plants, children’s crafts, and guided nature walks.

Schedule

9:15 a.m.: Meet for the Dive

Meet for the Dive 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Educational Activities: Live Marine Animals Native and Invasive Plants Craft Table for Children

Educational Activities: 10 a.m.: Beach Walk with Naturalist

Beach Walk with Naturalist 1 p.m.: Forest Hike – 1.5 miles

Volunteers will also be available to discuss forest restoration and the ecological health of McSorley Creek.

The event is sponsored by Friends of Saltwater State Park, a local nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enhancing the park’s natural environment.

Attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family and spend the day enjoying the park.

NOTE : A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the park.

More information is available at www.friendssaltwater.org.

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place S., Des Moines, WA 98198: