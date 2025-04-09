Volunteers are needed to help shape the next generation of environmental stewards during StormFest, an annual hands-on stormwater education event for sixth graders in Highline Public Schools.

This year’s festival will be held June 10–12 at Des Moines Beach Park, and will serve all sixth-grade students from Chinook and Glacier middle schools.

The program aims to teach kids how to care for stormwater and protect local streams through fun, interactive learning.

The City of SeaTac is seeking general volunteers to help support event logistics and station educators to lead environmental education activities.

Educators must commit to all three days and will receive a $415 stipend, with an additional $50 bonus available for returning or bilingual participants.

“StormFest provides an opportunity to connect with other jurisdictions, environmental professionals, and the next generation of environmental stewards,” the city said in a statement.

All volunteers will receive training, snacks, lunch, and free parking.

Bus passes will be available for those who need them.

How to Apply

Apply for Station Educator.

Apply to Volunteer.

Applications are due by Monday, May 12, 2025.

To learn more or to sign up, contact HighlineStormfest@gmail.com.

Here’s a video from a previous StormFest: