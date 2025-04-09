The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden has announced a full calendar of seasonal events for spring, summer, and fall 2025, offering a range of activities for children, families, and garden enthusiasts.

The events begin with the annual Plant Sale on May 31 , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where visitors can browse a wide variety of plants and get advice from local gardeners.

In June, the garden will host a Storytime session on June 27 and a Kid's Night on June 28 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

A packed July schedule includes two more Storytime sessions on July 11 and July 25, as well as a Family Day on July 19 from 2 to 6 p.m., and an Ice Cream Social on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August will feature the Summer Market on Aug. 2, three additional Storytime sessions, and three Music in the Garden concerts on Aug. 8, 15 and 22 in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

The season wraps up with a Fall Market on Sept. 27, following a final Storytime on Sept. 5.

All events will be held at the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, located at 13735 24th Ave S. in SeaTac.

For event updates and workshop information, visitors are encouraged to check highlinegarden.org or call (206) 391-4003.

