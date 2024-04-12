To celebrate 25 years of community giving, the Des Moines Legacy Foundation – founded in 1999 – is granting $25,000 in mini grants to energize and inspire our City.

Des Moines Legacy Foundation has transformed the city over the last 25 years by enriching our diverse community through charitable giving for senior services, human services, youth services, parks and playground equipment, visual and performing arts, and recreation and program scholarships.

In the spirit of Legacy’s history and accomplishments, we are launching the “Legacy @ 25 Action Grants.” In 2024, we’ll fund mini grants to individuals and groups for extraordinary projects and programs ranging from $50 to $2,500.

Visit www.desmoineslegacy.org for more information.

Legacy @ 25 Action Grants Guidelines:

Applicants must demonstrate a community need that meets Legacy’s Vision and Mission for charitable giving – by supporting community leadership development, improved philanthropy, providing cultural and recreational activities or equipment to increase accessibility and inclusion for low-income youth, families, and seniors, and strengthening citizen belonging through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

Legacy Vision

We offer opportunities for citizens to thrive, shine, and give back as community members.

Legacy Mission

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation serves to:

Provide access to parks and recreation, regardless of age or economic status.

Support children in reaching their potential.

Enhance ways for senior citizens to remain active and independent.

Enrich lives through arts and cultural events.

Serve as a conduit for giving back to the community through volunteer and charitable activities.

Legacy Values

We celebrate our community and honor its strength

We encourage continuous learning and improvement

Legacy @ 25 Action Grants Criteria

The following criteria apply to all Des Moines Legacy Foundation Project Requests:

Any organized group, business or individual with a project that furthers the Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s charitable mission is eligible to apply for Project Funding.

Requests may be made for specific projects in amounts between $50 to $2,500.

Applications will be accepted from April 1, 2024 – December 30, 2024. Projects must be completed no later than December 30, 2025.

Requests may be filled out online at www.desmoineslegacy.org, or returned to the Des Moines Legacy Foundation at the address indicated or they may be sent via email to: [email protected] .

. The Des Moines Legacy Foundation must be acknowledged as a project sponsor on promotional materials, such as event programs, flyers, press releases or spot announcements related to the project.

The applications will be reviewed on an individual basis. Foundation board members will gather information through phone contact and also on-site visits when deemed necessary.

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation reserves the right to reject any request for any reason.

Successful applicants will receive an evaluation form to be submitted upon completion of the project. Final project payment will be made upon receipt of the completed evaluation form.

Deadline: Des Moines Legacy Foundation 25th Anniversary Legacy@25 Action Grants Requests must by received by December 30, 2024 at:

For more information, please email [email protected].

Des Moines Legacy Foundation

P.O. Box 13582

Des Moines, Washington 98198