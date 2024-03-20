Though unassuming from the outside, with no delineation but a modest sandwich board standing alongside Marine View Drive, Des Moines’ Marina Mercantile awaits to reward the curious.

Co-owners Brenda Sutherland and Richard Mockler’s diverse tastes and interests collide to create a space unlike anything else in the South End. It’s not quite a retail store, not quite a cafe, not quite a wine bar, but all three and then some. At Marina Mercantile you’re sure to find something for everyone, from foodies to art-afficiendios to sweet-tooths and wine enthusiasts.

Among Marina Mercantile’s many gems is their fantastic cheese selection, curated by co-owner Richard Mockler. Mockler’s taste ranges from international favorites such as Brie, Manchego, and Pecorino Romano, to locally crafted selections. Recent additions include a number of cheeses made in the Pacific Northwest: Cascadia Creamery’s Glacier Blue, a luxuriously soft and rich blue cheese aged in lava tube caves at the base of Mt. Adams, with humidity and temperature conditions identical to those of the Roquefort Caves in France where the legendary Roquefort Blue is aged; Black Sheep Creamery’s St. Helens, a washed curd cheese made from sheep’s milk with expressive salty, nutty flavor; Filomena, a subtle, neutral and creamy cow’s milk cheese perfect for melting and serving with warm bread or potatoes; and Briar Rose Creamery’s Fromage Blanc, a tangy cow’s milk cheese with the soft, heavenly texture of chevre, amazing with jam, honey, and nuts. And that’s just the surface. If you can catch Richard when he’s in, be sure to ask him what cheeses he’s excited about. You might just get a sample or two.

Of course, there’s far more to Marina Mercantile than cheese or retail. In late 2023, at the direction of co-owner Brenda Sutherland, Marina Mercantile launched Des Moines’ one-and-only afternoon tea service. This unexpected addition to Marina Mercantile’s offerings has been an absolute hit with the community, drawing positive comparisons to esteemed tea services including the Queen Mary and the Empress. Marina Mercantile’s afternoon tea service is centered around Sutherland’s fabulous in-house baked goods and an ever-expanding selection of tea from Apolis Teas, a Sumner-based artisan tea producer. It’s hand-made. It’s local. It’s delicious.

And it keeps getting better—this coming Mother’s Day, Marina Mercantile is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet and Tea Service. It will include everything that makes their afternoon tea so fabulous and more, including quiche, mimosas, and a mini-makers market of local goods at a 10% discount! At $55 per person, it’s a steal of a Mother’s Day gift. Reservations are limited to two seatings – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – and are available for purchase now in-store or online. And if tea isn’t your mom’s thing, Marina Mercantile offers a plethora of events perfect as experiential gifts, including painting classes, pastry decorating courses, craft classes, and more.

Whether you’re stopping in for a glass of wine, looking for the perfect cheese, or attending one of their many events, there’s always something marvelous to be found at Marina Mercantile.

About Marina Mercantile

Marina Mercantile features food, wine, gifts – and now tea – from around the northwest and the world.

Offerings include sandwiches and salads, meals to go. Craft beer and a wine bar and tapas menu with a PNW-Meets-Iberia focus.

Public and private events, from music to meetings. All in a rich characterful atmosphere with high ceilings and even higher spirits.

For more info, visit https://marinamercantile.com, call (206) 651-7526 or email [email protected].

Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marine View Drive South:

