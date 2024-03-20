The Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District is seeking applicants to fill a seat on its Board of Commissioners left vacant by the resignation of Gene Achziger for personal reasons.

The appointee would begin serving immediately after taking the Oath of Office until the 2025 General Election results are certified. If this appointee would like to serve the remainder of the term for Position 5, set to expire December 31, 2029, they must be elected by voters in November of 2025.

The salary for the position is $161 stipend per day (an average of one to two meetings a month).

Applicants must be registered voters of the City of Des Moines (WA) and have a one-year continuous period of residence in the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District (City of Des Moines) at the time of appointment. Please get in touch with our district office if a person has residency or eligibility questions.

To apply, please submit a letter of intent to the Mount Rainier Pool front desk (22722 19th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA) or email [email protected].

All letters of intent should include:

Applicant’s residential address

Date of birth

Contact information

The letter of intent information will be used by King County Elections to confirm eligibility.

Deadline to Apply is April 4, 2024

The deadline for applications is Thursday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

The five-member Board of Commissioners provides governance of the Mount Rainier Pool. The Board of Commissioners also adopts the district’s budget, approves appropriations and contracts in the district’s name, levies taxes, and sets aquatic programming for the community. Regular business meetings are held at 7 pm on the fourth Tuesday evening of every month, with special meetings or study sessions set on the availability of the Commissioners. Remote access is available for all regular meetings.

For more information contact Scott Deschenes, District General Manager at (206) 429-3852 or by emailing [email protected].