A Spring Recycling Collection Event will be held this Saturday, Mar 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina south parking lot (enter from the south lot off South 227th Street).

In addition, Rain Barrels and Compost/Worm Bins will be on sale for $25 each, cash only and while supplies last.

