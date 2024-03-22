Have you wondered what lies behind the Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research fence? Come to the Rescue Center Open House on Saturday, April 20, 2024!

Swing by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take a tour of the facility and ask staff and volunteers questions about rehabilitating marine mammals.

This is a family-friendly event, and there will be activities for youth as well as a chance to shop our adoption kits, t-shirts and other merchandise in person!

Tours take approximately 30 minutes.

Paid parking is available in the lot to the west of the Center, free parking can be found along 6th and 7th Ave to the east of the Center.

Please note that animal viewing will not be part of the tour, but there will still be plenty to see, from our surgical room to our fish kitchen.

Pets are not allowed, so please leave your furry family members at home.