The Highline Community Symphonic Band will be performing a free concert – “Road Trip” – at the Highline High School Theater this Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024, starting at 2 p.m.

Here’s what to expect at this “musical tour of America”:

Postcard from Sequoia – Nicole Piunno

The Missions – Charlie Hill

Bayou Breakdown – Brant Karrick

Shenandoah – Frank Ticheli Gershwin!- Arr. Warren Barker

Hitsville, USA – Arr. John Wasson

A Dakota Rhapsody – Mark Camphouse

Tectonic Plates – Adrian B. Sims Homeward Bound – John Philip Sousa

Coast to Coast – Arr. Joe Derhake

WHEN: Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Highline High School Theater (Behind Highline PAC), 225 So. 152nd St. Burien, WA

COST: FREE

“It’s sure to be a wonderful show!”

More info here: