The Highline Community Symphonic Band will be performing a free concert – “Road Trip” – at the Highline High School Theater this Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024, starting at 2 p.m.
Here’s what to expect at this “musical tour of America”:
- Postcard from Sequoia – Nicole Piunno
- The Missions – Charlie Hill
- Bayou Breakdown – Brant Karrick
- Shenandoah – Frank Ticheli Gershwin!- Arr. Warren Barker
- Hitsville, USA – Arr. John Wasson
- A Dakota Rhapsody – Mark Camphouse
- Tectonic Plates – Adrian B. Sims Homeward Bound – John Philip Sousa
- Coast to Coast – Arr. Joe Derhake
WHEN: Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Highline High School Theater (Behind Highline PAC), 225 So. 152nd St. Burien, WA
COST: FREE
“It’s sure to be a wonderful show!”
More info here: