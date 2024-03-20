The Highline Community Symphonic Band will be performing a free concert – “Road Trip” – at the Highline High School Theater this Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024, starting at 2 p.m.

Here’s what to expect at this “musical tour of America”:

  • Postcard from Sequoia – Nicole Piunno
  • The Missions – Charlie Hill
  • Bayou Breakdown – Brant Karrick
  • Shenandoah – Frank Ticheli Gershwin!- Arr. Warren Barker
  • Hitsville, USA – Arr. John Wasson
  • A Dakota Rhapsody – Mark Camphouse
  • Tectonic Plates – Adrian B. Sims Homeward Bound – John Philip Sousa
  • Coast to Coast – Arr. Joe Derhake

WHEN: Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Highline High School Theater (Behind Highline PAC), 225 So. 152nd St. Burien, WA

COST: FREE

“It’s sure to be a wonderful show!”

More info here:

http://www.highlinecommunitysymphonicband.org/

