A 33-year-old Burien man – Michael Wines – has been missing from Burien since Saturday, April 6, 2024, and police are seeking the public’s help.

Wines was last seen at his parent’s home in Burien on Saturday night at around 9 p.m.

From 9–9:26 p.m. he was on a video chat with a friend when he got another call that lasted just 10 seconds.

After that call ended, he left his parent’s house. He was expected to pick a friend up to run an errand, then go to a show in Seattle between 9:30 and 10 p.m. – but he never arrived.

He usually drives his Mom’s car, but he did not take it – someone picked him up – but nobody knows who that person is.

Wines is described as a male, 6’2″ tall, and 275 lbs with dark brown hair, blue eyes, and a long beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt t-shirt, black Skechers shoes and a brown and tan plaid hoodie.

He also wears glasses.

He left with his cellphone and wallet. Nothing else.

“We are deeply concerned for Michael’s well-being,” a family friend said. “Michael is not the type of person to leave without telling someone where he is going his family and friends are deeply worried and we are trying to raise awareness and spread the word as fast as possible.”

Name: Michael Wines

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 275 lbs

Hair: Dark brown

Eyes: Blue

Facial Hair: Long beard

Distinguishing Features: Glasses

Last Seen: April 6, 2024, around 9 p.m.

Location: His home in Burien

Photos

Below are the most recent photos of Michael as well as images of the clothing he was last seen wearing:

How to Help

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Michael Wines’ whereabouts to call 911 or contact Officer Jan Gregory of the Burien Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (206) 263-2068.