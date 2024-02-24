On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the Highline Schools Foundation (HSF) announced its 2024 Gold Star Award nominees.

These are prestigious honors in our school community, recognizing Highline Public Schools’ best and brightest — celebrating Outstanding Teachers, Volunteers, Alumni, Staff and Administrators throughout the district.

“These awards provide us with the opportunity to honor those who have shown exceptional support for students and their education, and those who inspire us,” organizers said.

This year, the foundation received 156 nominations (for 118 individuals) representing 36 schools, programs, and departments across Highline Public Schools. This year’s list of impressive nominees includes well-deserving teachers, staff, administrators, and volunteers nominated by their peers and coworkers, parents, and even students!

HSF will celebrate all nominees and announce the winners at the Gold Star Bash on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024 at the SeaTac Community Center, as well as their Gold Star Fundraising Breakfast on Friday, May 3 at Cedarbrook Lodge.

Read on for more details on the Gold Star nominees and events, or visit HSF’s website for more information:

And the 2024 Gold Star Award Nominees are…

Outstanding Administrator

Christina Fritch, White Center Heights Elementary

Corbin Busby, Hilltop Elementary

Jacqueline Downey, Teaching, Learning and Leadership

Joe Boyer, Evergreen High School

Juan Lozano, Puget Sound Skills Center

Kevin Takisaki, Innovation Heights Academy

Kimberly Jones, North Hill Elementary

Kimberly Nelson, Valley View Early Learning

Maggie Heater, Marvista Elementary

Phil Willenbrock, Athletics

Victoria Terry, Tyee High School

Outstanding Classified Staff

Amanda Gean, Bow Lake Elementary

Amleset Legesse, P-5 Early Learning and Elementary Success

Audris Pettit, Bow Lake Elementary

Birdie Rocha, McMicken Heights Elementary

Brandi Schnell, Evergreen High School

Brandy Nelli, Gregory Heights Elementary

Charleisha Cox, McMicken Heights Elementary

Christy Birch, Bow Lake Elementary

Deloris McConnell, Bow Lake Elementary

Denise Avitia, Cedarhurst Elementary

Denise Dagley, Bow Lake Elementary

Eduwiges Prieto, Madrona Elementary

Elizabeth Mijal , North Hill Elementary

Fawn Rinker, Midway Elementary

Isabel Leveron, Chinook Middle School

Jaimee Shaug, Tyee High School

Jeri Rickard, North Hill Elementary

Jocee Whisner, Puget Sound Skills Center

Kimiko Lozan, North Hill Elementary

Lisa Lay, Hilltop Elementary

Nicole Arguello, Pacific Middle School

Rebecca Schreiner, McMicken Heights Elementary

Renee Stanton , Bow Lake Elementary

Scott Villa, McMicken Heights Elementary

Sherrie McIntyre, Parkside Elementary

Susan Hope, Evergreen High School

Taresa Herrmann, Puget Sound Skills Center

Teresa Christensen, Parkside Elementary

Outstanding Professional Staff

Alison Hogue, Evergreen High School

Christofer Rothrock, Midway Elementary

Deanne Conrad, Chinook Middle School

Emily Mruk, Pacific Middle School

Isuzu Niizuma, Highline Public Schools

Jenn Truong, Tyee High School

Jill Wilson Zahn, Social Work

Jonas Buck, Pacific Middle School

Lori McEwen, Innovation Heights Academy

L’Shray Jones, Pacific Middle School

Rachel Kerr, Evergreen High School

Rosie Allen-Garibaldi, Tyee High School & Bow Lake

Shauna Pierson, Innovation Heights Academy

Shawna Moore, Puget Sound Skills Center

Outstanding Volunteer

Dan Harrington, Highline Public Schools

Nimat Aljabori , White Center Heights Elementary

Susan Stefanini, McMicken Heights Elementary

Outstanding Rookie Teacher

Ashley La, Mount Rainier High School

Chris Darling, Puget Sound Skills Center

Jessenia Hernandez, Evergreen High School

Kaitlin Beidas, Evergreen High School

Kelly Shilhanek, McMicken Heights Elementary

Kristen O’Conner, Gregory Heights Elementary

Liana Garvett, Bow Lake Elementary

Olivia Pierce-Bluhm, McMicken Heights Elementary

Riley Lindheimer, McMicken Heights Elementary

Stacy Williamson, Shorewood Elementary

Sydney Farrer, Madrona Elementary

Outstanding Teacher

Alicia Elms, Bow Lake Elementary

Amy Razo, Evergreen High School

Angela Madrid-Lara, White Center Heights Elementary

Bethany Tate, Evergreen High School

Catherine Cassidy, Pacific Middle School

Cathy Reinsel Torres, North Hill Elementary

Corey Mikkelson, White Center Heights Elementary

Cristina Velez-Gracia, Bow Lake Elementary

Darrell Chase Jr., Highline High School

Dawn Gardner , Hilltop Elementary

Diana Arenas Castillo, Hazel Valley Elementary

Elba Martin, Hilltop Elementary

Erik Kory, Evergreen High School

Erika Castellon, McMicken Heights Elementary

Erin Enquist, Mount View Elementary

Erin Hocevar-Ortiz, Evergreen High School

Jaymie Torres-Ibarra, McMicken Heights Elementary

Jeni Estrada, Hilltop Elementary

Julie Rice, Marvista Elementary

Justin Deary, Puget Sound Skills Center

Katherine Huh, Midway Elementary

Katie Asare, Puget Sound Skills Center

Katie Reka, Gregory Heights Elementary

Katie Yore (Ashaba), Marvista Elementary

Kimberly Burton, Cedarhurst Elementary

Lisa Penor, Chinook Middle School

Lisa Snyder, Marvista Elementary

Lorena Engle, Pacific Middle School

Lynne Terpenning, Bow Lake Elementary

Mason Costantino,Hilltop Elementary

Meghan Stewart, Cedarhurst Elementary

Mia Mlekarov, Maritime High School

Michael Hecklinger, Madrona Elementary

Mikayla Smith, CHOICE Academy

Mirabella Escobar, Evergreen High School

Mireya Roldan Guzman, Midway Elementary

Naomi True, Evergreen High School

Nicole Leisy, Bow Lake Elementary

Nora Duarte, Hilltop Elementary

Renee Agatsuma, Evergreen High School

Richard Coker, Evergreen High School

Sydney Wagner, Bow Lake Elementary

Timothy Wind, Pacific Middle School

Traci Washington, Big Picture High School

Tristyn Ward, Bow Lake Elementary

Tyler Defrees, Sylvester Middle School

Vaughn Rohrdanz, Seahurt Elementary – Virtual Program

Wennie Hong, Evergreen High School

Yipsi Barallobre, Mount View Elementary

Zachary Hermsen, Evergreen High School

Gold Star Awards BASH! will be Wed., Mar. 27

We have so many wonderful, outstanding employees and volunteers in Highline Public Schools, and we will honor and celebrate all our nominees at the 2024 Gold Star BASH! The Gold Star Award winners will be announced at the BASH on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024 at the SeaTac Community Center.

“Whether you are supporting a specific nominee or just want to be in on the fun and the first to hear who wins, join us for the fun!”

BASH Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024; doors open at 5:30 p.m., program from 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: SeaTac Community Center Banquet Room, 13735 24 th Ave. SW, SeaTac (map below).

TICKETS: $25 each, and includes one drink ticket, appetizers, and dessert. Tickets available here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/GoldStarBash24

Due to venue restrictions, tickets will not be available at the door, so preregistration is necessary. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Get more details on the Gold Star Awards, Nominees, and the Gold Star Bash on HSF’s website:

https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/gold-star-awards/