From our friends at WABI Burien:

April is a good time to enjoy the beautiful marina and beaches we have in Des Moines.

This Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 11 a.m., all are invited to meet in the northwest corner of the Des Moines Marina, near the bathrooms and fishing pier.

We will walk south along the boardwalk, enjoying the boats and the water. Often herons like to sit on top of the marina roofs so hopefully we can spot some. At the south end of the marina near Anthony’s we will head over to 7th Avenue, then walk north, stop at Overlook Park for a great view of the water and mountains, head down the hill to Beach Park, then return to the starting point. An important component of this month’s walk: since Earth Day is April 22 we typically do something to celebrate on our April walk. This year there won’t be any public gatherings, but we can still do something to help clean up and improve the environment of our community. So I am asking everyone to bring gloves and a trash bag and we will pick up trash as we walk . If you have a grab pole that would be even better.



Here is more information about Earth Day – https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/

As is usual these days please stay home if you are not feeling well. Follow health department guidelines by wearing a face covering, use social distancing, and we will split up into separate groups if we have more than a few people.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For more info, call Gary at 206-390-3184.