On Thursday afternoon, Mar. 31, 2022, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Shawn Antoine Austin, 46, in connection with the Mar. 28 shooting on/near a Metro bus stop on Pacific Highway S. near Kent Des Moines Road.

Austin is alleged to have shot and injured two men who were on a bus at that location.

Prosecutors say the suspect has a lengthy felony and misdemeanor criminal history, including prior convictions for Retail Theft, Domestic Violence Felony Violation Assault in the Third Degree and others.

“The defendant has now violently reoffended, shooting the victim in this case at close range and endangering the lives of everyone else on the bus and in the line of fire,” charging documents say.

As we previously reported, on Mar. 28 at around 4:43 a.m., Des Moines Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call, in which the caller stated a person was ringing their doorbell while asking for help. Upon arrival police located a shooting victim with gunshot wounds to both his right and left arms. The victim told police a male he did not know but could identify had shot him after exiting a bus. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for his gunshot injuries.

That same morning, Kent Police were dispatched to a shooting on King County Metro Bus coach number 6004, near the intersection of Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South. Upon arrival, police located a victim who had what appeared to be a grazing gunshot injury across his chest. That victim reported he had been sleeping on the bus and did not witness the shooting. He awoke after hearing gunshots and feeling pain, believing he had just been shot. He was treated at the scene and released.

Police determined both victims had been passengers on King County Metro Coach number 6004.

Des Moines Police obtained security video recorded from several interior and exterior cameras affixed to the bus, which was found to have captured the shooting incident.

An investigating officer reported the following in the charging documents: