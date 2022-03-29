UPDATE Mar. 29, 2022 : Des Moines Police announced that they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with Monday’s shooting near a bus stop in the area of Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road.

Police say that on Monday evening, Mar. 28, 2022 at about 6:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near S. 272nd Street and Pacific Highway S. in response to multiple 911 reports of a male walking around while holding a handgun.

Witnesses told police that the male got onto a Metro Bus, which stopped near S. 240th Street and Pacific Highway S., where officers contacted the male.

Officers recognized the male from surveillance video as the same suspect who shot a person earlier Monday morning at a bus stop near Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway S.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun.

The suspect has been booked into the King County Jail pending charges of felony assault and weapons charges.

Police say the suspect has a lengthy violent criminal history, including nine felony charges.

The victim from this incident is recovering at the hospital.