On Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at about 11:45 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to 911 reports of a shooting outside the La Familia Sports Bar located at 22855 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines (map below).

According to initial reports, a vehicle driving southbound on Pacific Highway S. fired multiple shots in the direction of the bar.

Police say that one person who was struck in the hand was transported from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been identified, and video from the area is still being collected.

Detectives will continue to investigate and ask for the public’s help. If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip-Line at (206) 870-6871 or email [email protected] .