The City of Des Moines is reaching out to inform residents that the City has issued a Notice of Draft Environmental Impact Statement Availability, Public Comment Period and Public Meeting for the Zenith Properties Demolition Application at the former Masonic Home/Landmark on the Sound.

Public Comment Sought

“Agencies, tribes, and members of the public are invited to comment on the alternatives, probable significant adverse impacts, mitigation measures, and licenses or other approvals that may be required,” officials said.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. The meeting will begin with a brief presentation about the draft EIS, followed by public comments. A court reporter will attend to transcribe verbal comments. All comments will be recorded and become part of the public record. The meeting will end after the last comment is made.

Participants must register to receive the link and join from a computer or tablet on the Zoom platform to provide verbal comment during this event. Register at bit.ly/zenithDEISmeeting

The public comment period will be open from Jan. 9, 2024 until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024.

The Draft EIS and other information can be accessed by visiting the City of Des Moines project webpage at:

Written comments may be submitted:

Online : Click here to submit your comment via the online portal.

: Click to submit your comment via the online portal. By mail to:

City of Des Moines

Attn: SEPA Official (LUA2019-0032)

21630 11th Avenue S., Suite D

Des Moines, WA 98198

Verbal comments may be submitted at a virtual public meeting:

Project overview

Zenith Properties LLC (Zenith) has applied for a demolition permit to remove all structures of the former Masonic Home/Landmark on the Sound property located at 23660 Marine View Drive South in Des Moines. In 2017, Zenith acquired the 27-acre property previously owned by the Freemasons of Washington. The site includes a main building, multiple outbuildings, outdoor facilities, landscaping and green space.

Zenith has five objectives for the proposed demolition of the existing structures:

Demolish the existing structures on the Property.

Remove on-site unsafe conditions/potential hazards due to existing structural conditions.

Prevent further trespassing within the existing structures.

Prevent further vandalism to the existing structures.

Prevent further graffiti to the existing structures.

The City of Des Moines SEPA Official has determined this proposal is likely to have a significant adverse impact on the environment, and accordingly, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). The City is the lead agency for this EIS. A project-level Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was prepared under SEPA. The project proponent is Zenith.

What happens next?

Once this comment period concludes, City of Des Moines will review and respond to Draft EIS comments. A Final EIS will be prepared that contains the responses to the comments and potential updates to the environmental document. The Final EIS may also include a Preferred Alternative. The City anticipates releasing the Final EIS by mid-2024.

For more information, please visit the City of Des Moines project webpage:

www.desmoineswa.gov/zenitheis

“Your involvement in this process is greatly valued,” officials said. “Thank you in advance for your time and input.”

How to access the Draft EIS

ONLINE: