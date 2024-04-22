7 Stories will be returning to the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien this Friday night, April 26, 2024, on the themes “Chance Encounters” or “Tiny Acts.”

This free event will start at 7 p.m.

This regular storytelling series is a night of honest, true stories told by your friends, neighbors, and others…some are even Moth Story Winners.

Doors will open at 6:35 p.m., so come in early, take a seat, visit your neighbor, and enjoy the stories in the beautiful museum.

This event is FREE (donations gratefully accepted).

NOTE : If you can’t make it to this event in person, be sure to “Like” us on Facebook here to get a notification, as The B-Town Blog will be streaming it live starting at 7 p.m.

“Do you have a story to share? It will be a joy to hear it; come and join us!”

Storytellers Needed

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship.

Organizers will coach/help you as much as you would like.

7 Stories is a storytelling night, so craft your true experience into your own story. It’s not a literary event. You’re sharing your true story with us. And…we’ll love it!

As Paul from Fresh Ground Stories (a mentor storytelling group) advises:

“Remember to practice your story out loud on as many people as possible and time yourself when you’re doing it. Please don’t get onstage if you haven’t practiced your story. The audience is giving you their time and attention. It’s not fair to them if you get up there and try to wing it.”

For more info, or to sign up, fill out this form online or email [email protected].

Video

Below is an edited video produced by Scott Schaefer showing the 7 Stories event held on Mar. 22, 2024 on the theme “Paths Not Taken/Diary Entries”: