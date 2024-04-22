The Success Foundation last week unveiled its esteemed 2024 Board of Directors, comprising accomplished professionals committed to driving positive change in their communities.

This diverse and dynamic board will play a pivotal role in guiding the foundation’s strategic initiatives and advancing its mission of empowerment and opportunity for all.

Led by Bob Livingston of Homestreet Bank as Board Chair, the 2024 Board of Directors includes:

Navdeep Singh, Deputy Chair – Westfield Shopping Center

Deepak Devasthali, Treasurer – Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Faisal Mohamed, Director – SeaTac International Mall

Amy O’Donnell, Director – Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Rafael Saucedo, Director – BECU

Joe Van, Director – Highline Public Schools Board

Annie McGrath, Ex-Officio Director – Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

Each member of the board brings a unique set of skills, experiences, and perspectives to the table, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Together, they will work collaboratively to identify opportunities, address challenges, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities served by the Success Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of professionals to our 2024 Board of Directors,” said Samantha Le, Executive Director of the Success Foundation. “Their collective expertise, dedication, and passion for community development will undoubtedly propel our organization to new heights of impact and effectiveness.”

The Success Foundation is proud to support a range of annual programs and events designed to empower individuals and communities. The calendar for 2024 includes:

The South King County Education and Workforce Summit & Career Showcase: A platform for educators, employers, and community leaders to collaborate on enhancing education and workforce development opportunities in South King County.

A platform for educators, employers, and community leaders to collaborate on enhancing education and workforce development opportunities in South King County. Southside Leadership Conference: A gathering of leaders from various sectors to discuss pressing issues, share insights, and to empower and inspire rising leaders in the Southside community.

A gathering of leaders from various sectors to discuss pressing issues, share insights, and to empower and inspire rising leaders in the Southside community. Workforce Discovery Lab: An interactive workshop series aimed at providing individuals with the skills and resources necessary to explore and pursue diverse career paths.

An interactive workshop series aimed at providing individuals with the skills and resources necessary to explore and pursue diverse career paths. Student Scholarships: Providing financial assistance to deserving students pursuing higher education, enabling them to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

Providing financial assistance to deserving students pursuing higher education, enabling them to achieve their academic and career aspirations. Professional Mentorship and Career Internship Opportunities:Connecting aspiring professionals with experienced mentors and providing access to internship opportunities to help them build valuable skills and networks.

The Success Foundation is excited to announce the establishment of the Education & Workforce Advisory Council. This council will play a crucial role in guiding strategic initiatives related to education and workforce development, ensuring that the foundation’s efforts align with the evolving needs of the community and industry trends.

The Success Foundation expresses gratitude to outgoing members for their invaluable contributions and welcomes the new additions with great enthusiasm. With this stellar team in place, the foundation looks forward to a year of continued growth, innovation, and success in fulfilling its mission.

About the Success Foundation

The Success Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to achieve success through education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment initiatives. By providing resources, support, and opportunities, the foundation strives to create a more equitable and prosperous society for all. More info here: