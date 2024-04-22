Highline Public Schools is seeking community support to celebrate its 16 Scholar Athletes for 2024 – with a modest scholarship donation, you can significantly impact these student athletes’ futures.

The goal is to raise $20,000 to recognize 16 recipients at a May 21 celebration in the Highline High School Theater.

Highline Public Schools Athletics and the Highline Schools Foundation will host the 13th annual recognition event.

What is the heart of the Scholar Athlete, Coach and Community Recognition Event? Presenting scholarships from $500 to $4,000 to celebrate 16 student athletes. The event also recognizes coaches and community members for supporting students.

Highline’s Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Willenbrock said:

“We request your help and funding to make this unique event happen for our students athletes, who have excelled academically, volunteered in our community, and displayed positive leadership and sportsmanship traits. “I am so thankful for the ongoing support of our community and especially former scholarship winners. They give back as soon as they can!”

The 16 Scholar Athletes are selected based on interviews with a scholarship committee. The committee consists of Dr. Willenbrock and/or a high school athletic director, a prior student-athlete winner, a community member and a member of the Highline Schools Foundation board.

Your gift will be directed to student scholarships, which are awarded based on the total funds raised each year.

Gifts of $500 will receive special recognition both in the program and during athletic events in the 2024-2025 school year.

Please consider supporting our student athletes by donating at: