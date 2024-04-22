From our friends at WABI Burien:

Our first ride of the season will take place on a section of the beautiful Green River Trail this Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

The trail links industrial lands to pastoral landscapes, parks, and river views throughout the route.

We will meet at the Briscoe Park parking area in Kent, adjacent to the Green River trail. (See address below.)

We will plan to bike south over a 6 mile segment of the trail for a total of 12 miles round trip. The trip is estimated to take 75-90 minutes, including a break to rehydrate.

All participants will need to bring their own bike, a bike safety helmet, and are expected to follow safety guidelines as outlined in the Ride Smart Biking tips. We also advise all bikers to bring along: water for hydration, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a small snack (granola bar, dried fruit, nuts, etc).

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Time: Meet a little before 10 a.m. so we can begin biking at 10:00.

Place: Briscoe Park parking area, 1901 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA 98032.

Who: Bikers of all ability levels

Distance: About 12 miles, round trip. Trail is flat and paved.

Questions? For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: