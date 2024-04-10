SPONSORED :

Since 2021, this powerhouse team successfully closed over $150 million in sales volume. Their reunion with our nationally acclaimed brokerage empowers them with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ business tools and agency-designed marketing collateral, positioning them to enhance their already impressive full-service offerings and deliver even greater value to clients.

“Returning to our old company feels like coming home after a long journey,” said Liberty, the team leader. “The familiarity, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built make this place not just a workplace, but a part of our story. I’m thrilled to see how the company has evolved, especially in its marketing strategies tailored to meet our needs. Here’s to rewriting another chapter together.”

“We are so happy to have Jason, Tim, Robert, and Ameet return to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate family,” said Melanie Weidenbach, president and CEO. “I am particularly excited about the energetic and collaborative approach the brokers of Seattle Realty Advisors bring to the table. Their commitment to a robust, full-service approach to a diverse set of clients and dedication to delivering an exceptional experience align perfectly with our company values.”

Seattle Realty Advisors provides a comprehensive array of real estate services, including land acquisition and resale across the Greater Seattle and Puget Sound area. Specializing in new construction projects in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Tacoma, the team’s clientele ranges from builders to first-time buyers and high-end homeowners.

“We are excited to welcome the team back to our Burien office,” adds Jennifer Cross, Managing Broker of the Burien office. “Our Burien family of brokers is steadily growing and made up of real estate professionals dedicated to collaboration and continuous learning who aspire to be the best in the industry. Jason, Tim, Ameet, and Robert’s return adds to the depth of our expertise, and we couldn’t be happier they’ve returned.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate, a HomeServices of America company, is a full-service real estate brokerage with 33 offices across Washington and Oregon. With a legacy of integrity, expertise, and exceptional service dating back to 1942, the company is dedicated to surpassing client expectations and setting industry standards in the Pacific Northwest.

Find more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate at www.bhhsnw.com.

Learn more about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.

