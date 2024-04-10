Multi-Service Center’s ‘Spring into Action’ Dinner & Auction – formerly known as the Crab Feed and coming Saturday night, May 18, 2024 – is a night you don’t want to miss.

There will be a delicious dinner, drinks, a silent and live auction, raffles, games, music, and more, all with the same tropical, casual, and fun atmosphere you’ve come to expect from MSC.

“We are celebrating our 23rd year of this community event and we hope you’ll join us!”

Proceeds will benefit Multi-Service Center’s programs and services that provide basic support such as food, rental assistance, and energy assistance to our neighbors throughout South King County.



“Thank you in advance for helping us serve the community and fulfill MSC’s mission to build a future without poverty by creating pathways to help, hope, and dignity for our neighbors in need.”

Tickets are on sale now:

WHEN: Saturday, May 18, 2024: 5:30 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s creation in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!