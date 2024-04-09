Explore the Great Outdoors in Seattle Southside!

There are plenty of outdoor parks, trails, and beaches to explore in and around Seattle Southside.

Take advantage of the beautiful weather and enjoy some outdoor recreation at our favorite trails, parks, and beaches!

Click Here to Read the Full Guide

Or click below to view specific locations to explore:

DES MOINES MARINA AND BEACH PARKANGLE LAKE PARKDES MOINES CREEK TRAILFORT DENT PARKDUWAMISH-GREEN RIVER TRAILHIGHLINE SEATAC BOTANICAL GARDENINTERURBAN TRAILREDONDO BEACH BOARDWALKNORTH SEATAC PARKSTARFIRE SPORTSROLLERBLADING AND SAILING IN SEATTLE SOUTHSIDE

About Explore Seattle Southside

We’re here to help visitors create memorable experiences. Memories that translate to repeat visits, tax savings for residents and building one of the most powerful economic forces in South King County.

Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle’s Southside including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *