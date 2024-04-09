The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a felony hit-and-run on I-5 on Monday night.

Troopers said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, April 8, 2024, WSP communications received a 9-1-1 call from a witness stating they observed a two-car collision on northbound I-5 just south of SR 516 (Kent/Des Moines Way exit).

The witness further stated that one of the vehicles had rolled over onto its top in the median and the driver was still inside.

Once troopers arrived, they were advised by a Seattle Police Officer on scene that the driver of the causing vehicle fled the scene on foot. Additional troopers responding checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect driver.

The suspect vehicle was a silver 2023 Nissan Sentra, and the victim vehicle was a black 2006 Ford Escape. The Nissan was traveling at a high speed on northbound I-5 when it struck the Ford causing it to go into the median and roll. The victim driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was discovered through further investigation that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Tukwila.

Suspect vehicle.

WSP detectives are seeking any additional witnesses to include dashcam video prior to or during the collision.

Please contact Detective Haake at [email protected].