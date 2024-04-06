CARES of Burien/Des Moines animal shelter is urgently seeking foster homes for several large dogs.

The shelter is currently at capacity and anticipates taking in five additional dogs from an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

“We are packed to the brim with dogs,” officials said. “If you are unable to adopt a dog at this time, we would be incredibly grateful if you could consider opening your home to a foster pet.”

Those interested in fostering a dog are urgently asked to contact Burien Cares at 206-812-2737 or [email protected].

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/BurienC.A.R.E.S