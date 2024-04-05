Des Moines City Manager’s Weekly Report for week ending April 5, 2024:

Naming Des Moines Alleyway

Take a shot at naming our newest Des Moines street! Seattle has its iconic Post Alley, bustling with intriguing shops, and soon, our City will boast its version tucked behind the reimagined Des Moines Theatre. As businesses prepare to make their mark in this new space, they require an address, prompting the City’s Citizens Advisory Committee– and you – to step in. We need a name for the alleyway that reflects Des Moines’ unique character, pays homage to a local hero, or simply brings a smile to people’s faces. Please nothing ridiculous… For more info and details on how to submit, check out the website here.

First Aid Classes

The City is offering a Hybrid CPR/First Aid/AED Class on Saturday, May 11th from 9am -11:30am. If you would like to reserve a seat in this American Red Cross Certified class, please contact Shannon at [email protected]. There are 15 spots available at a cost of $45.00 per person. Payment will be collected on May 11th prior to class. Check payment preferred, no Credit Cards. There will be course work on-line that will be required prior to the start of class. Hands on instruction and testing will take place in person on May 11th.

Midway Park Open Space Design

The Midway Park Open Space Design project has just begun and the City of Des Moines would like your input on the types of features you would like to see in Midway Park and how you envision using the park spaces. This online survey form will take approximately 5 minutes to complete and will be made available for public feedback through April 30, 2024. Your responses to the online survey will be anonymous and an email is not required. Follow the link here to provide your input.

Dog Obedience Classes

Learn how to be a “Kind, Calm, Confident Pack Leader” and enjoy life with your puppy or dog by learning basic obedience and good manners. This class focuses on having a positive, fun relationship with your furry family member, training them how to sit/stay, walk nicely on leash, and come when called, among other commands (I need this for my kids!). We also discuss good manners to help with barking, chewing, jumping up, etc. Classes are Wednesday evenings, April 17 – May 22. Info on pricing and registration can be found here.

Camp KHAOS Registration

Summer Camp KHAOS is coming soon! Registration opens April 9th. Let us fill your child’s summer days with play, fitness, friendship and new experiences under the supervision of caring, experienced camp staff. Leaders plan amazing activities, arts and crafts, outdoor games, friendly challenges, weekly field trips and swimming all around a fun weekly theme. It’s all here! All participants receive a Camp KHAOS T-shirt. Free daily lunch and snacks are provided by the Des Moines Food Bank for all KHAOS kids. Registration and more details can be found here.

Meetings of Interest

In addition to day-to-day administrative duties, this week I attended follow up interviews for the Public Works Director position. I met with Mayor Buxton to discuss upcoming City issues. I met with Mayor Buxton and City staff to prepare for the City Council meeting. I attended the “Kids Take Over” Event with over 40 of our City staff members’ children as they took over City Hall for the day on Wednesday. I met with Councilmember Harris to discuss topics of interest to him. Finally, on Thursday evening I attended the Council Committee meetings and the City Council meeting.

City Council Meeting Summary

The City Council met on Thursday April 4th for a Study Session. The agenda and materials can be found here. Highlights from the meeting included an update on the City Manager Recruitment process and a discussion of the final Consor Communications Report.

The Finance Committee and the Public Safety/Emergency Management Committee also met on Thursday. The agenda and materials can be found in the links.

The City Council will hold a regular meeting next Thursday April 11th at 6pm. The agenda and materials can be found here. The Environment Committee will also be also be meeting on Thursday at 5pm.

Sports Update

Besides hitting, pitching and fielding, the Mariners are off to a great start! As usual, our offense is as cold as a Pacific Northwest spring night and our hitters look a lot like my golf game; plenty of swings, very little quality contact. But it’s a long season and at least we aren’t the Marlins (0-8). March Madness enters its final weekend and I could care less about the men. The women’s tournament has been awesome and absent an upset this evening, it will culminate with a final matchup on Sunday with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. This is must watch TV. The Kraken continue their limp towards the finish line with a game tonight against the Ducks, the Sounders look for their first win of 2024 on Saturday vs Montreal, and the Mariners play all weekend in Brew City. Cheers!

Have a great weekend!

Tim George

Interim City Manager