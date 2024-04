Kids can learn how to make matzah for Passover at the North Hill Community Club this Sunday, April 7, 2024, starting at 10:30 a.m.

“Bakery Grind the wheat, make the dough, and roll out your own matzah to prepare for Passover, which will be April 22–30, 2024.”

WHEN: SUNDAY, APR 7, 10:30 AM

COST: $10/child

RSVP HERE: JewishBFW.com/BakeMatzah

WHERE: North Hill Community Club, 20827 3rd Ave S., Des Moines: