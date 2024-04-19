The Des Moines Garden Club will be holding a Plant Sale on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Normandy Park Towne Center parking lot.

This event will feature perennials, native plants, tomatoes, annuals, raspberries and more.

“Come and enjoy our annual sale,” organizers said. “Our club raises money for scholarships and to support local gardens.”

The non-profit Des Moines branch has been a WA Garden Club since 1934.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/DesMoinesGardenClub

Normandy Park Towne Center parking lot is located at 19803 1st Ave South:

