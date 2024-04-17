

Hey, Waste Zero Community! Are you interested in learning how to mend your torn clothing or fabric?

“Mark your calendars to join our skilled seamstress at one of the Recology Stores during the scheduled workshops in May and early June,” organizers said.

Burien Event is May 25

The Burien event will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Burien Recology Store located in the Five Corners Shopping Center (map below).

“Learn how to mend an item of clothing for FREE with our experienced seamstress. She will be available with supplies and hands on instruction at each of our Recology Store locations.”

*Limit 1 item to mend per person

Please see graphic below for more details.

Participating Recology Store Locations:

Burien Recology Store : Located in the Five Corners Shopping Center, 15858 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148.

: Located in the Five Corners Shopping Center, 15858 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148. Bothell Recology Store: Located in Canyon Park Place, 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell, WA 98021.

Shoreline Recology Store: 15235 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Issaquah Recology Store: Located in Gilman Village, 317 NW Gilman Blvd #22, Issaquah, WA 98027.

As always, we can answer any additional questions you may have through email, at [email protected]

You can also find more Waste Zero tips on our Recology King County social media pages listed below:

