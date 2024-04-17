The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is celebrating 25 years, and they’re inviting all to help them commemorate their local legacy on Saturday night, June 8, 2024 at their annual Bayside Ball.

This fundraiser will run from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

If you’ve never seen Joey do his amazing Sinatra tribute – or if you can’t wait to see he and his awesome orchestra again – here are a couple of videos:

Here’s more from organizers:

Party like it’s 1999!

Dress to the nines and join us for a fun filled night of dancing, featuring Joey Jewell’s Tribute to Sinatra and Friends with the Swinging Sixties Orchestra!



Event greeting music will be performed by the award-winning Mt. Rainier High School Jazz Combo.



A variety of fabulous appetizers and desserts will be served up by:

Kaihana Sushisaki

Creole Soul,

Just Poke

Marina Mercantile

A Silent Auction of Glassworks, Art, and Local Activities will also be happening throughout the night, and you can also support important community charities by participating in the Paddle Raise.

Drinks will be available for purchase with a no-host bar stocked with wine, beer, and spirits.

They’re also seeking Sponsors – click below for info:



“Cheers to another 25 years of Des Moines Legacy Foundation and helping our community!“

WHEN: Saturday night, June 8, 2024, 6–9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Yacht Club, 22737 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198: