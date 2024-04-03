Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Tukwila officers following a reported assault with a knife on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2024.

Police said that at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of South 140th Street (map below) for a fight in progress.

Arriving officers observed several people running away from the scene and encountered a large hostile crowd at the location.

Two adult males were reported to be fighting, with one reportedly in possession of a knife and the other being described as “bloody.”

Officers located and detained a suspect they say was involved in the incident after a brief struggle.

Due to the size and unruly nature of the crowd, officers from the SeaTac Police Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to assist with crowd control.

Additionally, King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter patrol unit aided in searching for additional suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Four individuals were ultimately detained in connection with the incident. One adult male was booked for assault in the fourth degree and harassment. Another male was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant out of SeaTac and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation.

“A big thank you to SeaTac PD, Des Moines PD and Guardian One for assisting our officers during this incident,” police said.