At approximately 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning, April 2, 2024, a Normandy Park police officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the 16600 block of 1st Avenue South (map below). As the vehicle reached the 16800 block, the officer witnessed a passenger point a gun out of the window and fire at least one round.

Police said that the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued before finally stopping in the 18100 block of Normandy Terrace SW.

All four occupants were detained – two of which were juveniles.

A firearm was not recovered from the vehicle at the time of the stop. However, after an extensive search and the help of a K9 from ATF, a gun was located in the 1200 block of SW Normandy Terrace.

Normandy Park Police are investigating.