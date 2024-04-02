A Homelessness Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 3–5:30 p.m. at the Woodmont Library.

“What is preventing you getting off the street and into housing?”

This event – sponsored by the Des Moines Police Department – is for people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

“Come and get connected with services – if you are ready, we can help!”

For more information, contact Monica Lara at (206) 518-2757.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2024. 3–5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Woodmont Library, 26809 Pacific Highway S.: